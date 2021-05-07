Penta (PNT) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Penta has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $258,631.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

