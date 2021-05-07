pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0053

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $636.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

