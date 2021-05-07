PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 131,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

