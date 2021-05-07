Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Sells $555,120.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

