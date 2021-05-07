Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.33% of Perficient worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT opened at $67.50 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

