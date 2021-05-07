Permission Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $20.56 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and $1.27 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.32 or 0.01100710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00750469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,133.84 or 0.99771037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

