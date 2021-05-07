Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $177.41 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00013962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.