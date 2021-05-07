Petix & Botte Co Acquires 22,792 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

