Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 157,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

