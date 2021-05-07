Pfizer (PFE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

5/6/2021 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/7/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 396,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

