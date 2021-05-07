PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $228.73. 45,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

