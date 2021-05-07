PGGM Investments Buys 658,595 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 662.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 1.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $206,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $284.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,664. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.