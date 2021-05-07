PGGM Investments Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.25% of American Water Works worth $68,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,395. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

