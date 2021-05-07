PGGM Investments Has $55.24 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $55,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,947. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

