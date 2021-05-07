PGGM Investments Has $61.07 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 56,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 78,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $384.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.