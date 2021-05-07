PGGM Investments Has $98.28 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 1.02% of Owens Corning worth $98,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
OC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.41. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.