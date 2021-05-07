PGGM Investments Has $98.28 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 1.02% of Owens Corning worth $98,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.41. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

