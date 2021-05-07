PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $84,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.70. 22,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $290.08 and a one year high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.