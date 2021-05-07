PGGM Investments Invests $109.86 Million in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,278,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,855,000. PGGM Investments owned 1.67% of Life Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 413.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.24. 3,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

