PGGM Investments Purchases 148,282 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.29% of Dell Technologies worth $191,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.06. 39,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.