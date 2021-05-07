PGGM Investments Purchases 1,820 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,101. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

