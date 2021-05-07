PGGM Investments Purchases 1,949 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $70,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,515. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

