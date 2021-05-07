PGGM Investments Purchases 27,046 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $73,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 299,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.