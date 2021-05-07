PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 51,763 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Best Buy worth $55,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 281,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29,882.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. 35,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

