PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,216 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $55,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

