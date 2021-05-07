PGGM Investments Sells 31,954 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of Eaton worth $70,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

