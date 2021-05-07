PGGM Investments Sells 616,825 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,825 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 1.48% of CyrusOne worth $120,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CONE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.22. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,304. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

