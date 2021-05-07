PGGM Investments Sells 63,484 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,484 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $95,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.17. 32,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

