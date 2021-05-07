Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.73 or 0.00771731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00101794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.75 or 0.08811804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

