Phoenix New Media (FENG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Phoenix New Media has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

