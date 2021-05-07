Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.13 or 1.00383866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00723936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $720.69 or 0.01250483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00358619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00190027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,714,750 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

