PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Hits $9.62 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $557,514.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

