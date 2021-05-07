Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $20,474.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $859.42 or 0.01485639 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,927,607 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

