PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.03 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

