Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 1,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

