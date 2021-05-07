Pinkcoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $64,781.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00706370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.29 or 0.02015713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,532,641 coins and its circulating supply is 427,272,205 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

