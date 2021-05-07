Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

