Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,583 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $856,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

