Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

