Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.