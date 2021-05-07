Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4,627.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last three months.

PINS stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

