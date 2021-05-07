Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $74.31. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,505. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $739,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

