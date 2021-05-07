Piper Sandler Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 99,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

