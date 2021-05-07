PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $3,716.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,726,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

