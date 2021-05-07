PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $129.33 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $129.33 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 110.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

