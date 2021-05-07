PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.84 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and $55.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.55 or 0.02381992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00663178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00074052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

