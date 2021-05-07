Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $3.58 million and $12,934.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

