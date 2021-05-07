PKG Token Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. PKG Token has a market cap of $197,235.38 and $221.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.32 or 0.01100710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00750469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,133.84 or 0.99771037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

