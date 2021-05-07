Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.58, but opened at $77.65. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 4,596 shares.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

