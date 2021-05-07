Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 1.6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 77,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 158,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

