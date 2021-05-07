Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.11 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $8,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.